Saudi Arabia announces new three-month temporary work visa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has introduce a new three-month temporary work visa service, local media reported.

The visa enables companies to issue a temporary work visa, whose holder can work for a period of three months from the date of entry, according to the Qiwa platform.

The visa can also be extended for a similar period. Foreign nationals applying for this visa do not need to obtain a residence or work permit.

The visa application must be submitted by the employer or authorized representative of Qiwa.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches free four-day visa

The regulations for the temporary work visa service require that the organization must be active and have a valid commercial registration, except for activities that do not require a commercial registration.

In addition, enterprises with the same unified number must have no expired work permit and have sufficient balance in the enterprise’s national unified number in the Absher account.

The temporary work visa is issued by Qiwa immediately and requires no documents.

The visa is electronic and valid within one year.

To apply online for a temporary work visa, the applicant must follow these steps

Log in to the enterprise’s account on Qiwa platform.

Select the temporary work visa service from e-services.

Then, complete all the required fields and submit the request.

Reasons given for the rejection of a request for the temporary visa include an insufficient balance in the unified number of the enterprise on Absher and rejection from the Ministry of the Interior.

The temporary work visa balance package can be cancelled and government fees refunded.

The cancellation request must be submitted by the business owner or a commissioner, the platform pointed out.