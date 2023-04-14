Jobs in UAE: Apple begins hiring for multiple roles; check details

Abu Dhabi: US technology giant Apple on Thursday announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at four stores located across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The iPhone maker currently operates four outlets in the UAE-Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Candidates interested in the jobs can apply through Apple’s career site. Bilingual ability is an added advantage for all jobs.

Here are the job vacancy details

The ability to teach small groups and train many clients simultaneously; Comfortable with selling as well as teaching and assisting team members; Adept at recommending other in-store support options;

Knowing how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can do for them; Facilitating business experiences through briefings, workshops, and in-store events; 1 year of experience selling in the business market; Developing qualified leads over the phone.

Experience in sales and technology solutions. Proficiency in technology, especially Apple products.

Strong people skills; willingness to acquire skills in technical repairs; Excellent time management skills.

Manage and meet multiple stock deadlines each week; quickly perform problem-solving tasks; leadership skills, whether mentoring by example or coaching the group; Strong organizational skills.

At least 3 to 5 years of proven track record in technology and business solutions sales or equivalent.