UAE: Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private sector announced

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced the holidays for private sector employees.

Private sector employees will get holidays from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. They will have to resume work on April 24. These four days will be paid holidays.

In a Twitter post, the Ministry of Human Resources (MoHRE) said, “The period from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1444 AH, and corresponding to the Gregorian date, will be a paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the country on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3, 1444H will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. pic.twitter.com/j02QiObrb2 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 13, 2023

An astronomer from the United Arab Emirates said on April 3 that the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will fall on April 21, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This holiday marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a time of joy and celebration, as families and friends gather to enjoy the festivities.

Eid Al-Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new crescent. This festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion and gratitude.