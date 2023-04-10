Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Saudi announces holidays for private sector

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday announced a holiday for the private sector and non-profits for Eid Al-Fitr 2023.

The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin in the Kingdom at the end of the working day on Thursday, April 20, for four days.

The announcement of the holiday was made by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Twitter.

Thus, employees will enjoy extended leave in addition to the usual Friday and Saturday weekend before resuming work in some offices on Thursday, April 27.

مواعيد إجازة #عيد_الفطر_المبارك للقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي. pic.twitter.com/XTjL0nqawj — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) April 10, 2023

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 23.

About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This holiday marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is a time of joy and celebration, as families and friends gather to enjoy the festivities.

Eid Al-Fitr is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, the exact date varies depending on the sighting of the new crescent. This festival lasts for three days and is a time of forgiveness, compassion and gratitude.