Saudi Arabia launches clean diesel, Euro-5 gasoline in markets

In a significant move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, February 27, announced the launch of clean diesel and Euro-5-compliant gasoline in the Kingdom’s markets, to replace the diesel and gasoline fuels that were on the market.

This initiative underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to reducing emissions and achieving environmental sustainability in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

Clean diesel and Euro-5 gasoline offer lower emissions compared to traditional fuels, are suitable for all transportation modes, and aim for high efficiency, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The launch of these fuels aligns with Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and Saudi energy efficiency program objectives, solidifying the Kingdom’s leadership in sustainable efforts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The ministry said that the launch of these two fuels comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce emissions and achieve zero neutrality by 2060 through the circular carbon economy approach, ensuring its role as a reliable global energy supplier.

The launch of these resources aims to encourage car manufacturers to introduce the latest energy-efficient vehicle technologies to the Kingdom.