Saudi Arabia launches digital Umrah guide to make pilgrimage easier, safer

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has introduced a new interactive guide aimed at supporting Umrah pilgrims and visitors with clear and accessible information throughout their journey.

The initiative, launched as part of the “Coming to Umrah” campaign, was developed in cooperation with the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

The ministry said the platform is intended to help both Saudi citizens and expats perform Umrah with greater ease by offering guidance on key procedures and services. The guide provides updated details on facilities available at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, including digital maps that enable users to identify entrances, gates and service points.

It also outlines the main stages of the pilgrimage, beginning with preparation before travel and continuing through arrival, movement within the holy cities and completion of the visit. Information on transport options, designated Mawaqeet and routes to reach them is included to assist pilgrims in planning their journey more effectively.

In addition, the guide contains organisational and health instructions aimed at ensuring safety and reducing congestion. Users can access practical advice to support smooth movement inside the Two Holy Mosques.

Special guidance has been provided for visits to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah in Madinah. The platform explains how to book appointments through the Nusuk application and offers recommendations to manage visits efficiently.

The ministry noted that the guide highlights historical and religious landmarks in both cities, encouraging visitors to enrich their spiritual experience. It also features visual content, instructional material and direct links to support services.

Available in 16 international languages, the resource enables pilgrims to access information in their native languages. It includes detailed instructions on key rituals such as Ihram, Tawaf and Sa’i, along with behavioural guidance to help maintain order in the holy sites.

The launch reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of services, raise awareness among pilgrims and support digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.