Grand Mosque sets up special Ramzan prayer areas for elderly

Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced specially equipped prayer areas for elderly and differently abled worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to facilitate their worship during the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026.

The move is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of services and ensure a comfortable and accessible environment for all visitors. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to supporting various segments of society, particularly those requiring additional assistance.

According to the authority, the designated spaces have been strategically located near the main entrances of the Grand Mosque to allow easy and convenient access. The prayer areas are also provided with Zamzam water and copies of the Quran, enabling worshippers to perform their prayers with ease and tranquillity

For men, prayer areas have been arranged at key locations, including the ground floor opposite Gate 68, the first floor opposite Gate 91, the southern courtyard near Ajyad Bridge, the eastern courtyard, and the Third Saudi Expansion near Gate 123.

Separate facilities for women have also been made available at multiple points within the mosque complex. These include the ground floor near Gate 88, the Al-Shubaikah area on the ground floor near Gate 68, and the southern courtyard near Ajyad Bridge.

The month of Ramzan, which began on Wednesday, February 18, usually marks the peak of the Umrah season at the Grand Mosque, with a significant rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Makkah.