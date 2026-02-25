Record turnout as 904,000 perform Umrah on 4th day of Ramzan

Saudi authorities activate advanced systems to manage growing Umrah crowds and improve pilgrim experience.

Thousands of pilgrims performing Umrah at Masjid al-Haram during Ramzan, with a large crowd gathered.
Pilgrims offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the holy month of Ramzan. Photo: @AlHaramainSA/X

Makkah: The Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, received more than 904,000 Umrah pilgrims on Saturday, February 21, the fourth day of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, marking the highest single-day attendance recorded during the current season.

The figure reflects the growing number of worshippers arriving from across the Kingdom and abroad in the early days of the holy month.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said the milestone was achieved through a comprehensive operational system designed to ensure safety, organisation and ease of movement for visitors. The authority shared the update on its official X platform on Tuesday, February 24.

The surge follows the large turnout witnessed during the first Friday prayers of Ramzan, with authorities anticipating a further rise in numbers, particularly during the final ten days of the month.

Integrated field plans were activated to manage crowd flow, regulate Tawaf and Sa’i pathways, and support pilgrims across all facilities. Services include continuous cleaning and sterilisation, advanced monitoring, and multilingual guidance to help worshippers perform rituals smoothly.

The authority also urged pilgrims to use the free service for exiting the state of Ihram available opposite Bab al-Marwa or to visit authorised barbershops to maintain hygiene and cleanliness inside the Grand Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It added that coordination with relevant agencies remains ongoing to deliver a safe and organised spiritual experience. The measures form part of Saudi Arabia’s wider commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques and improving the uality of services provided to pilgrims.

Security personnel assist an elderly pilgrim at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Security staff help an elderly pilgrim during Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Photo: AlHaramainSA/X

