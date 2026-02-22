Hyderabad startup among top global winners at Saudi Haj innovation challenge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based sustainable packaging startup BioReform Pvt Ltd has been ranked among the top global winners at the Sustainable Solutions for Pilgrims Haj Challenge organised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

The international competition drew more than 300 startups from over 40 countries, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). After multiple evaluation rounds, only three finalists were selected. BioReform secured second place, while startups from Saudi Arabia and Egypt took the first and third positions respectively.

The award was presented by Dr AbdulAziz Wazzan, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, in recognition of innovations aimed at improving sustainability and operational efficiency for millions of Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

Speaking with Siasat.com, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin, founder of BioReform, said the recognition highlights the role of Indian startups in addressing global environmental issues.

“Representing India on a global platform focused on improving sustainability for millions of pilgrims is a proud and humbling moment for us. Haj brings together one of the largest human gatherings in the world, and sustainability must become an integral part of that experience,” he said.

He added, “This recognition by the ministry is dedicated to Team BioReform. It reflects their hard work, commitment and consistent belief in our vision. It also validates our belief that innovations developed in India can address global environmental challenges and contribute to building sustainable ecosystems from India to the world.”

BioReform develops biodegradable alternatives to plastic

BioReform operates from Hyderabad, with its corporate office in Masab Tank and a manufacturing facility in Jeedimetla. The company provides eco-packaging solutions to sectors including retail, e-commerce, hospitality and logistics, and has participated in several international startup and sustainability programmes.

Founded in 2021, BioReform develops biodegradable and compostable alternatives to conventional plastic packaging. Its solutions are designed for large-scale environments such as pilgrimage ecosystems, where managing plastic waste and reducing carbon emissions are key challenges.

The company’s products are made from plant-based raw materials including corn starch and biopolymers. According to the startup, these materials decompose naturally within months, offering a practical and scalable replacement for single-use plastics without disrupting existing supply chains.