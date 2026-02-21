Hyderabad: Over 100 cheated in Umrah booking scam, probe underway

Hyderabad: More than 100 people in Hyderabad have alleged that they were cheated in an Umrah booking scam involving nearly Rs 1 crore, after a tour operator promised low-cost packages but failed to deliver the services, prompting demands for strict legal action.

The matter came to light after the victims approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who guided them to senior police officials and advised them to file complaints.

The accused, Syed Absaruddin, son of Syed Israruddin, a resident of Medak, has been named in multiple complaints. He is said to have operated through the Instagram account tour_2_umrah and targeted customers across the city.

Complainants said they were drawn in by social media advertisements promoting discounted Umrah packages ahead of Ramzan. Many had planned to undertake the pilgrimage during the holy month but claimed that no travel arrangements were ultimately made.

Victims take to social media

According to the victims, payments ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 per person were collected. Some alleged that travel dates were changed at the last minute, while hotel booking documents shared with them were later found to be invalid. Many said communication stopped after the payments were made.

Several victims also took to social media to share their experiences. One person claimed to have lost Rs 15 lakh after being persuaded to invest in the business, while others alleged losses of up to Rs 7 lakh. Another complainant said visa applications were not filed and flight tickets were not arranged despite repeated assurances.

I paid ₹7Lfor an Umrah package to Syed Absaruddin S/O. Syed Israruddin through Tour 2 umrah I have not received services or refund.

Authorities must intervene. @TelanganaCMO @thesiasatdaily @faheemqureshinc#tour2umrahscam #umrahscam #absarscammer pic.twitter.com/Y6tcslrFde — ZainabKhan (@Zaynab0531) February 20, 2026

Many families from Hyderabad and nearby areas have been cheated in the name of Umrah by Tour 2 Umrah.

This is not a small issue. It affects livelihoods and faith.

Authorities must investigate urgently.#tour2umrahscam #umrahscam #absarscammer@cphydcity @asadowaisi @akbarowaisii pic.twitter.com/mhHKDVMpXC — Aslam (@Aslam1515412) February 20, 2026

In a public notice issued on February 14, Tour 2 Umrah by Ahlan Private Limited said it had temporarily suspended operations in India until July 14, 2026. The company attributed the decision to financial and legal constraints, including the freezing of bank accounts following complaints.

The firm maintained that the suspension was temporary and assured customers that full refunds would be processed. It said refund disbursement may take time due to banking limitations and asked customers to communicate only through official channels.

The company also urged the public not to circulate “false allegations” and warned that defamatory content would be dealt with under applicable laws.

In a post on X, Khan cautioned the public against falling prey to unrealistic offers, stating that the minimum expenditure for Umrah during Ramzan is around Rs 1 lakh. He advised prospective pilgrims to verify the credentials of travel agents and avoid low-cost advertisements on social media.

The case has raised concerns over fraudulent pilgrimage packages and the need for stricter monitoring of travel operators.