Registration opens for Itikaf 2026 at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Itikaf will begin on Ramzan 20 and continue until the end of Ramzan 30.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2026 12:45 am IST
Worshippers gather around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and a view of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
A view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Photo: X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Friday, February 20, announced the opening of registration for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf, or seclusion, for men and women at the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH-2026.

In a post on X, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said Itikaf will begin on Ramzan 20 and continue until the end of Ramzan 30, in accordance with the approved organizational plan.

Registration will be available through the electronic portal.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The authority said applicants must access the registration link, log in or create an account, or use the national Nafath platform available for citizens and residents. Applicants will then be required to select the preferred location for Itikaf at either the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions and completing the required information, candidates can submit their application. The authority noted that requests will be reviewed based on available capacity. Those selected will be notified through a text message.

The authority urged applicants to complete registration early and follow the official guidelines to ensure a smooth process.

MS Admissions 2026-27

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2026 12:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button