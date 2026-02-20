Registration opens for Itikaf 2026 at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Friday, February 20, announced the opening of registration for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf, or seclusion, for men and women at the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH-2026.

In a post on X, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said Itikaf will begin on Ramzan 20 and continue until the end of Ramzan 30, in accordance with the approved organizational plan.

Registration will be available through the electronic portal.

The authority said applicants must access the registration link, log in or create an account, or use the national Nafath platform available for citizens and residents. Applicants will then be required to select the preferred location for Itikaf at either the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions and completing the required information, candidates can submit their application. The authority noted that requests will be reviewed based on available capacity. Those selected will be notified through a text message.

The authority urged applicants to complete registration early and follow the official guidelines to ensure a smooth process.

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.