Israel bans Ramzan decorations in occupied Jerusalem amid tighter security

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities have banned Ramzan decorations across parts of occupied East Jerusalem and tightened security measures as the holy month began on Wednesday, February 18, affecting the religious and cultural life of Palestinian residents.

The Old City, traditionally illuminated with festive lights and crowded with visitors during Ramzan, has remained largely undecorated this year, creating a subdued atmosphere.

The ban has also affected community traditions linked to the holy month. The Al-Razam family, who had been providing free coffee to visitors at Al-Aqsa Mosque for more than 16 years, have been prevented from continuing the practice for the past three years, according to Al Quds Al-Bawsala.

Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque has also been restricted. Israeli authorities said only 10,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank would be allowed to enter the compound on Fridays during Ramzan, subject to prior military approval. Those permitted must meet age conditions and obtain security clearance in advance.

Residents say the measures have affected the traditional Ramzan mood in the city. One Palestinian resident, speaking on condition of anonymity to Middle East Eye (MEE), said the atmosphere felt noticeably different this year.

He said the lack of festive lights had reduced the sense of celebration and community that usually marks the beginning of the holy month.

Video credit: AlqudsAlbawsala pic.twitter.com/BTfi7vAkRW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 20, 2026

In East Jerusalem’s Wadi al-Joz neighbourhood, Israeli police prevented a local youth, Arin al-Za’anin, from carrying out the traditional Ramzan role of musaharati, according to the Jerusalem Governorate, Palestinian News Agency Wafa. The musaharati is a volunteer who walks through neighbourhoods late at night, beating a drum and calling residents to wake for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before fasting.

The Governorate said the move formed part of broader restrictions on religious and social life in the city during the holy month.

شرطة الاحتلال تُبلغ الشاب "المسحراتي" عرين الزعانين بمنعه من إيقاظ الفلسطينيين على السحور بمدينة القدس المحتلة، رغم مواظبته على إحياء هذه العادة الرمضانية سنويًا. pic.twitter.com/Isg2CWDqz8 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 18, 2026

In a separate statement, it said Israeli authorities had also prevented the entry of iftar meals into Al-Aqsa Mosque and imposed additional restrictions on worshippers on Wednesday evening and Taraweeh prayers.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, Israeli authorities have tightened access for Muslim worshippers travelling from the occupied West Bank to Jerusalem to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions around the mosque compound have remained high for years. Israeli police have allowed visits by Jewish groups to the site since 2003, a policy opposed by the Islamic Waqf, which administers the compound and has repeatedly called for the practice to stop.