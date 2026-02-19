Israel approves entry of 10,000 Palestinians to Al-Aqsa for Ramzan Fridays

Jerusalem: Israel has approved a plan to allow 10,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to attend Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan, subject to strict security screening and advance permits.

The Israeli government’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Wednesday, February 18, said the decision followed a security assessment and was approved by the political leadership, the Anadolu Agency reported. The plan will require worshippers to obtain daily permits in advance for each Friday prayer throughout the month.

Under the announced criteria, access will be limited to men aged 55 and above, women aged 50 and above, and children up to the age of 12 if accompanied by a first-degree relative. Those travelling to Jerusalem will also need to complete digital verification procedures at designated crossings upon their return to the West Bank.

The Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem can accommodate up to 400,000 worshippers when all courtyards and prayer areas are used. In earlier years, significantly larger numbers of Palestinians from the West Bank were permitted to attend prayers at the site during Ramzan.

Also Read Ramzan 2026: Palestinians hold first Taraweeh prayers in Gaza after ceasefire

Israel typically imposes heightened security measures in and around the mosque during the holy month. Attendance has declined since the Gaza war began in October 2023, amid tightened restrictions and ongoing tensions.

Israel routinely enforces heightened security measures in and around the mosque during the holy month. Attendance has declined sharply since the Gaza war began in October 2023, amid tighter restrictions and security concerns.

Senior imam Sheikh Mohammed al-Abbasi said he had been barred from entering the mosque for a week without explanation on Monday, February 16. Palestinian sources also reported that Israeli police detained him inside the compound before issuing an order banning him from the site, Palestinian news agency WAFA.

On Tuesday, February 17, Hamas condemned the move, saying the imam had been served with a ban preventing him from accessing the mosque.m

Palestinians have criticised the restrictions, warning they could increase tensions in occupied East Jerusalem. They continue to call for the city to serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state, in line with international resolutions that do not recognise Israel’s annexation of the area following its capture in 1967.