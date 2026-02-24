Saudi Arabia starts Haj 2026 registration process for residents

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of registration for those wishing to perform Haj 1447 AH/2026 from within the Kingdom, including citizens and residents holding valid residency permits.

In a statement shared on X on Tuesday, February 24, the ministry said applicants can complete the process through the Nusuk application or the official website, starting from Ramzan 6.

The current phase allows individuals to create accounts, update personal details and verify eligibility ahead of package selection. Booking of Haj packages is scheduled to begin on Ramzan 15.

According to the ministry, booking and contracting will begin in the middle of the holy month of Ramzan, specifically on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Priority will be given to those who have not previously performed the pilgrimage.

Priority for first-time pilgrims

According to the ministry, priority during this stage, which will continue until the end of Shawwal, will be given to those who have not previously performed the pilgrimage. If seats remain available, the opportunity will later be extended to other eligible applicants.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old, based on the Gregorian calendar, and comply with approved health requirements. For residents, a valid residency permit is mandatory. Preference will be given to those whose residency was issued more than one Gregorian year ago.

Security and health checks

The ministry stressed that contracting will be carried out exclusively through licensed companies listed on the Nusuk platform. Individuals must register personally by creating an account, completing the required information, verifying eligibility, selecting a package and paying the fees through the SADAD system to obtain the Haj permit.

Authorities urged applicants to complete their registration at the earliest through the Nusuk application or the official website to avoid delays. For enquiries, individuals can contact the ministry’s unified number, 1966.

The annual Haj pilgrimage, held in the holy city of Makkah, is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

Haj 2026 is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, although the exact dates will be confirmed closer to the time based on the sighting of the moon.