Smart wayfinding maps launched at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced a smart interactive map system to support safer and more efficient movement of pilgrims and visitors at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The platform offers real-time spatial guidance, directing users to suitable routes during congestion or temporary closures. The initiative is part of broader efforts to advance digital transformation and improve services at the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

An official demonstrates the smart digital map system designed to guide pilgrims and manage crowd movement. Photo: SPA

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Ghazi Al-Shahrani said the system represents a major step in applying advanced technology to enhance the pilgrimage experience. He said it provides accurate, updated information that helps regulate movement and maintain safety.

The project also generates operational data that supports planning, improves decision-making and strengthens the management of large crowds.

Dr Mohammed Al-Saqr, Executive Vice President of the Digital Transformation Sector, said the system uses colour coding and metric addressing to divide the Two Holy Mosques into defined zones, enabling more organised and responsive operations.

He added that further development is planned in 2026 to expand its functions and improve operational capacity.

The maps include more than 950 points of interest across 13 service categories and are supported by over 650 quick response (QR) codes. The technology can generate dynamic routes based on real-time crowd patterns.

.A 3D digital wayfinding map displays navigation and service locations at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Photo: SPA

Eng Wahib Al-Mutrafi, Director of the Business Solutions Department, said the system also supports location-based reporting and improves response times. It enables faster access to electric vehicles through a digital platform built on verified field data.

Officials said the move reflects continued efforts to adopt smart solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and service quality for millions of pilgrims each year.