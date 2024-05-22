Saudi Arabia launches ‘No Haj without a permit’ exhibition

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) recently launched mobile exhibition titled “No Haj without a permit” in Madinah. It began on Monday, May 20, will continue until Saturday, May 25.

The aim is to raise awareness among residents about safe and secure Haj practices.

The event will showcase artificial intelligence’s role in managing Haj crowds and the Makkah Route Initiative, a part of Saudi Vision 2030‘s Pilgrim Experience Program.

It also showcases the ministry’s security measures for visitors to the two holy mosques, including emergency reporting procedures and services offered on the Absher electronic platform, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry recently announced plans to impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors who enter Makkah without a Haj permit from Dhul Qa’dah 25, corresponding to June 2 to Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponaing to June 20.

In addition, expats are subject to deportation to their home country and a specific ban on entering the Kingdom for a specified period.