Saudi Arabia launches upgraded version of Absher Travel service

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has launched the upgraded version of Absher Travel service to facilitate procedures for travellers across the King Fahd Causeway.

The version gives travellers the option to pay the charge for crossing and the vehicle insurance before arriving at the causeway, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service is optional for citizens and residents with an active account on the Absher platform, and can be accessed through the Absher application.

Users can access the optional feature to create a travel request, enhancing the efficiency and convenience of their travels across the King Fahd Causeway.

Absher Travel service aids in the digital transformation of the directorate’s services, enhancing travel procedures and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents.