Saudi Arabia launches upgraded version of Absher Travel service

The service is optional for citizens and residents with an active account on the Absher platform, and can be accessed through the Absher application.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 11:45 am IST
Saudi Arabia launches upgraded version of Absher Travel service
King Fahd Causeway (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has launched the upgraded version of Absher Travel service to facilitate procedures for travellers across the King Fahd Causeway.

The version gives travellers the option to pay the charge for crossing and the vehicle insurance before arriving at the causeway, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Madinah

The service is optional for citizens and residents with an active account on the Absher platform, and can be accessed through the Absher application.

MS Education Academy

Users can access the optional feature to create a travel request, enhancing the efficiency and convenience of their travels across the King Fahd Causeway.

Absher Travel service aids in the digital transformation of the directorate’s services, enhancing travel procedures and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 11:45 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button