Saudi Arabia lifts age limit for entering two Holy Mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday has lifted the age limit to perform the Umrah and as well as prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophets Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Anyone within Saudi Arabia wishing to enter two holy Mosques is required to obtain a permit from the “Eatmarna” or “Tawakkalna” applications on the condition that their health status on the app is “immune”.

Earlier on Friday, February 25, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that fully vaccinated children aged seven and above can apply for permits to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are still implemented at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The authorities have called on all visitors and the workers at the Two Holy Mosques to comply with the precautionary measures, by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Those who do not abide by the regulations will face charges, the ministry said. It also urged the public to ensure they are vaccinated against the virus.

The Kingdom on Saturday reported 537 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 743,742. The country reported one death. There are 612 critical COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (537) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (1) حالة وفاة رحمه الله، وتسجيل (1085) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (721,473) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/xmu5bf1na4 — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 26, 2022

In October 2020, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic.

On October 17, 2021, due to a consequential decline in COVID-19 cases and a considerable development in vaccinations in the Kingdom, the interior ministry of Saudi Arabia eased COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 2021, Saudi Arabia reintroduced physical distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October.