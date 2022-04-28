Saudi Arabia lifts temporary ban on poultry import from Denmark

Published: 28th April 2022
Saudi Arabia lifts temporary ban on imports of poultry from Denmark
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has lifted the temporary ban on the import of eggs and other poultry products from Denmark, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) said the decision was based on the follow-up with international reports related to food safety in countries worldwide. 

The report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza did not appear from that region.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia had banned the import of chickens and eggs from the European country of Denmark in the wake of bird flu to prevent the spread of the virus.

