Saudi Arabia obtains WHO certification for eliminating trans fat

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has obtained World Health Organization (WHO) certification on trans fat elimination.

The achievement aligns with Vision 2030 and the Healthcare Sector Transformation Programme’s objectives to enhance health prevention measures and promote a healthy lifestyle.

WHO awards this certification based on multiple criteria, including the implementation of a best practice trans-fatty acid (TFA) elimination policy by the member state and the establishment of strong monitoring and enforcement systems, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Crown Prince delivers annual royal speech on behalf of King Salman

How does Saudi Arabia get rid of trans fats in its food products?

The Kingdom has enhanced the nutritional value of its food products by eliminating industrially produced trans fats, thereby achieving the targets of the healthcare sector transformation program.

The Kingdom aims to enhance the average lifespan, reduce chronic diseases like cardiovascular ones, and promote a fulfilling, healthy, and high-quality life for all.

المملكة ممثلةً بهيئة #الغذاء_والدواء تحصل على شهادة الاعتراف من منظمة الصحة العالمية (WHO) بخلو المنتجات الغذائية من الدهون المتحولة الاصطناعية، لتصبح ضمن أول خمس دول تحصل عليها، وذلك لتحقيق مستهدفات مع #رؤية_السعودية_2030 وبرنامج تحول القطاع الصحي برفع متوسط عمر الإنسان في… pic.twitter.com/MaLu0EP1Ke — هيئة الغذاء والدواء (@Saudi_FDA) December 27, 2023

The Kingdom has been recognized as one of the first five countries globally to receive this certification.

Other countries that received WHO recognition are

Denmark

Lithuania

Poland