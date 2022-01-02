Saudi Arabia: Over 14k ‘illegal’ residents arrested in one week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrested 14,227 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the nation between December 23 to December 29 the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by various units of security forces and the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat).

Those arrested include 7,301 violators of the residency laws, around 5,300 violators of the border security regulations, and further 1,625 violators of the labour law.

A total of 120 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 51 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 45 per cent were Ethiopians, and 4 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 24 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 11 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently undergoing subject to punitive measures, reached more than 93,413, including more than 84,026 men and 9,387 women, while the cases of 82,636 offences were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for deportation.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.