Saudi Arabia postpones major events amid Houthi attacks

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has postponed several major events, including a diplomatic summit, an international esports competition and a tennis tournament, amid heightened security concerns following Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

The latest disruptions follow a wave of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport that killed 14 people and injured hundreds, according to the reports provided. The attack led to the suspension of airport operations, raising concerns over the safety of international visitors and the staging of major events.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts missile in Madinah, Houthis deny attack

Here are the events affected

EU-GCC summit postponed

The European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have postponed their summit, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 24, in Riyadh.

The GCC cited continued Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia and the extended suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of participating delegations. The two sides will agree on a new date.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the Gulf region.

Statement Issued by the GCC General Secretariat Regarding the Rescheduling of the GCC-EU Summit.https://t.co/KAArvH8BG7#GCC — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) October 15, 2026

FIFAe Finals postponed

The FIFAe Finals 2026, scheduled for Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 25, in Jeddah, have been postponed following an assessment of the regional security situation and its impact on preparations.

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation announced the decision on Thursday, October 15. Japan and Brazil had also withdrawn their esports teams over safety concerns.

Organisers have yet to announce revised dates for the competition.

Six Kings Slam rescheduled

The Six Kings Slam tennis tournament has been moved from October to December, with the third edition now scheduled for Sunday, December 27, to Wednesday, December 30.

Riyadh Season announced the change on Wednesday, October 14, after organisers assessed the logistical and organisational requirements for staging the event.

The exhibition tournament, presented by Saudi Aramco, was originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, to Saturday, October 24. Organisers said the revised dates would help ensure the quality of the competition and spectators’ experience.

📅 SCHEDULE UPDATE#SixKingsSlam has been postponed to



27–30 December 2026



due to logistical challenges. — Six Kings Slam (@sixkingslam) October 14, 2026

The announcement did not directly attribute the postponement to the Houthi attacks.

Three Saudi Pro League matches rescheduled

The Saudi Pro League has rescheduled three matchweek nine fixtures, including a match involving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

The league announced the changes on Tuesday, October 13, citing logistical considerations and the mandatory minimum rest period between matches.

The matches between Al Hilal and Al Riyadh, and Al Ittihad and Al Shabab, will take place on Saturday, December 19. Al Ahli’s fixture against Al Nassr has been moved to Saturday, March 6, 2027.

The remaining matchweek nine fixtures will proceed as originally scheduled.

The changes follow a security incident in Riyadh that also affected Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League fixture against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana. The match was delayed by an hour on Monday, October 12, after the Saudi-led military coalition reported intercepting a missile heading towards the capital.

Riyadh Fashion Week postponed until 2027

Organisers announced on Wednesday, October 14, that the fourth edition of Riyadh Fashion Week had been postponed until 2027. The six-day event was scheduled for Thursday, October 15, to Tuesday, October 20.

The programme was expected to feature Saudi and international designers through runway shows and industry gatherings.

First held in October 2023, Riyadh Fashion Week is part of the Saudi Fashion Commission’s efforts to develop the domestic fashion industry and expand its international reach. Organisers have not announced revised dates or directly linked the postponement to the recent attacks.

Misk Global Forum cancelled

The Misk Foundation has cancelled the 2026 edition of the Misk Global Forum, which was scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, and Thursday, November 12.

The forum brings together young people, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders. The foundation cited organisational and logistical challenges but did not explicitly connect the cancellation to the Houthi attacks.