Saudi Arabia postpones National Day fireworks, drone shows

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has postponed fireworks and drone shows that were planned in several regions as part of the Kingdom’s 96th National Day celebrations.

This comes as Saudi Arabia observes its National Day on Wednesday, September 23, marking the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz in 1932.

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In a post on X, the Enjoy Saudi platform announced the postponement on Wednesday, saying the displays had been moved to a later date. The new schedule will be announced once the dates are confirmed.

نود إبلاغكم بتأجيل عروض الألعاب النارية وعروض الدرون في مختلف مناطق المملكة إلى موعد آخر ، وسيتم الإعلان عن الموعد الجديد لاحقًا pic.twitter.com/QtoNBeQioS — عـيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) September 23, 2026

No reason was given for the postponement.

The fireworks had been scheduled for 9 pm in nine cities — Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Madinah, Hail, Arar, Al Baha, Tabuk and Buraidah.

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Other National Day events continue

The postponement applies to the fireworks and drone shows, while other National Day activities are continuing across the Kingdom.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Ezzna Betabana”, meaning “Our Pride is in Our Nature”.

Airshows, maritime activities and cultural programmes are among the events being held as part of the celebrations.

Riyadh is hosting an aerial programme featuring the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Saudi Falcons aerobatic team and other Saudi entities. Jeddah has also hosted an airshow at the ROSHN Waterfront.

Cultural programmes in Riyadh include Saudi Ardah, Najdi Samri, oud and orchestral performances, as well as workshops showcasing traditional crafts.

September 23 is also an official National Day holiday for employees in Saudi Arabia’s private and non-profit sectors.

India extends greetings

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, conveyed National Day greetings to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people on behalf of India and the Indian community in the Kingdom.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030, including developments in tourism, technology, culture and entertainment.

Vipul also pointed to expanding economic ties between India and Saudi Arabia, saying annual bilateral trade had exceeded $40 billion. He identified artificial intelligence, fintech, semiconductors, logistics, data centres, startups, space and defence as areas with potential for greater cooperation.

Ambassador Mr. Vipul extends warm greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of 96th National Day.… pic.twitter.com/q1ltoqRzJH — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) September 23, 2026

India’s Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, separately extended greetings to the Saudi leadership and people.

He highlighted the longstanding friendship between India and Saudi Arabia and the two countries’ strategic partnership, while describing National Day as an occasion to celebrate the Kingdom’s heritage and achievements.