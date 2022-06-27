Saudi Arabia: Prince Saud honours Irfan Pathan with cricket bat

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia honoured former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan with a cricket bat, with his name engraved on it, in Jeddah on Sunday.

This came during a meeting with the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud bin Mishal, the former allrounder discussed the progress and development of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

37-year-old cricketer expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for presenting him with a cricket bat and lauded the progress of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you HRH Prince @saudmishal for the lovely bat with my name engraved on it and yeah I liked the number too;) wishing you and your team @Tariq_Sagga @cricketsaudi all the luck. I’m sure under your leadership Saudi cricket will prosper in KSA! #Cricket.”

SACF tweeted, “Prince Saud together with SACF Executive Director Tariq Sagga received the retired legendary Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and presented him with an inscribed cricket bat in honour of his visit.

“Pathan expressed his happiness at the rapid progress of his sport in Saudi Arabia and the many steps the federation is taking to expand its appeal and involvement — especially among female and youth players, both boys and girls,” the SACF added.

On the professional front, Irfan Pathan retired from all forms of cricket, on 4 January 2020. The left-arm pacer played his last IPL game back in 2017. He is currently a part of the commentary team in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.