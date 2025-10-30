Saudi Arabia rejects Messi’s offer to play in Pro League

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has rejected an offer from Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to play in the Saudi Pro League during the Major League Soccer (MLS) off-season, a senior sports official has revealed.

Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports Academy, disclosed during the Socrates podcast on the Arabic platform Thmanyah that Messi’s representatives approached him during the last Club World Cup with a proposal for the 38-year-old star to play in Saudi Arabia while the American league paused for four months.

“Messi’s team contacted me and expressed his desire to play in Saudi Arabia during the MLS break to stay active and prepare for the 2026 World Cup,” Hammad said. “I presented the offer to the minister of sports, but he rejected it, confirming that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments.”

Hammad likened the idea to David Beckham’s short-term move from LA Galaxy to AC Milan during his MLS spell but stressed that the Saudi ministry’s stance was clear — the Roshn Saudi League aims to build long-term competitiveness, not serve as a temporary stop for players.

He also compared the mindsets of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, noting that while Messi set certain conditions and wanted to reunite with former Barcelona teammates, Ronaldo embraced the challenge of adapting to a new culture when he joined Al Nassr in 2022.

Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or titles, left Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 and joined Inter Miami, where he recently extended his contract until 2028.

The deal, according to Foot Mercato, is valued at around EUR 11 million per year, with potential bonuses pushing his total annual earnings to nearly EUR 17 million. It also includes commercial partnerships with Apple and Adidas, and a share in MLS streaming revenues.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the renewal marked “a tribute to our city and fans,” while David Beckham, his fellow co-owner, added, “We brought the greatest player in history to our city, and now he’s chosen to stay — this strengthens our dream of building a lasting football legacy.”

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr after the 2022 World Cup, the Saudi Pro League has drawn several global stars, including Neymar and Karim Benzema. The kingdom, which will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, continues to invest in its football ambitions — but, as the Messi case shows, remains firm about its long-term sporting vision.