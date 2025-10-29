Fact check: Truth behind NEOM ‘sky stadium’ viral video

A video clip showing how Saudi Arabia’s upcoming NEOM Stadium would reportedly look has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The viral clip, described as the world’s first “sky stadium,” shows a circular football arena mounted on a skyscraper above the desert city of NEOM.

The video — believed to be AI-generated — depicts a glowing structure towering over a futuristic skyline. Though the visuals are not authentic, the concept itself is genuine and part of Saudi Arabia’s sports infrastructure under Vision 2030.

The post, viewed over nine million times on X, triggered mixed reactions. Some users praised the design as “straight out of a fairy tale,” while others questioned its feasibility, joking about footballs flying off the roof or the challenge of hosting matches at such a height.

The NEOM Stadium was announced on December 11, 2024, as part of Saudi Arabia’s World Cup bid. It will be located within The Line, a 170-kilometre linear city forming part of the USD 500 billion NEOM megacity in north-west Saudi Arabia.

Planned to rise 350 metres above ground, the venue will run entirely on renewable energy from wind and solar power. NEOM called it “a historic shift in stadium design globally.”

Official images and video released by NEOM show a sleek structure integrated into The Line’s vertical architecture, featuring panoramic viewing decks, tiered seating and advanced energy-efficient systems — contrasting sharply with the floating version seen online.

The stadium will seat around 46,000 spectators, with construction set to begin in 2027 and completion expected by 2032.

In December 2024, FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup, making it the second Middle Eastern nation after Qatar to stage the tournament. It will also be the first edition with 48 teams hosted by a single country, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing influence in global sport.

The NEOM Stadium is one of 15 venues being developed as part of Saudi Arabia’s World Cup infrastructure plan. These include newly designed facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and NEOM, alongside upgrades to existing arenas. At the forefront is the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, a 92,000-capacity venue set to host both the opening match and the final.