Saudi Arabia confirmed as hosts for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Wednesday, December 11, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has officially won the bid to host the 2034 men’s World Cup.

This came during an extraordinary virtual conference held by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister, emphasised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global football development and spreading messages of love, peace, and tolerance, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He pointed out that the Kingdom is armed with its great capabilities and potential, in addition to the energies and high spirits of the Saudi people to overcome difficulties, one of the fruits of which was winning the bid to host the “2034 World Cup” officially.

سمو #ولي_العهد يُشدد على عزم المملكة الكبير بالمساهمة الفعّالة في تطوير لعبة كرة القدم حول العالم، ونشر رسائل المحبة والسلام والتسامح، متسلحة بقدراتها وإمكاناتها الكبيرة، علاوة على طاقات شعب المملكة وهممهم العالية لتحقيق الصعاب، والتي كان أحد ثمارها الفوز بملف استضافة… pic.twitter.com/9OSmf30FDZ — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) December 11, 2024

The Kingdom will be the first host country in history to host the largest edition of the World Cup, featuring 48 national teams. The matches are held across 15 stadiums in five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, in addition to 10 other host locations across the Kingdom.

By hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034, the Kingdom aims to provide exceptional experiences for players and fans, with distinguished facilities, accommodation options, and a sustainable transportation network, ensuring a comfortable and distinguished experience.

The FIFA World Cup 2034 is expected to further boost the burgeoning tourism industry which has grown exponentially over the past eight years.

On December 1, 2024, FIFA announced the results of the technical evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup, with the Saudi file receiving a rating of 419.8 out of 500, the highest rating in history.

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its bid in July under the slogan “Growing. Together”, unveiling its ambitious plans to host the world’s first 48-team FIFA World Cup to be held in one country.