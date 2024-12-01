Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid gets historic highest score

Riyadh: The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced that Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Cup 2034 has achieved an evaluation score of 419.8 out of 500, marking the highest ever in the history of the tournament.

This milestone demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to planning, vision, and dedication to staging a world-class event aligns with FIFA’s goals and the aspirations of millions of football fans worldwide.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their support and empowerment, which played a pivotal role in achieving this outstanding result,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said.

Also Read Neymar backs Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid

“This score by FIFA simply reflects our commitment to grow the game, our rapid transformation and our desire to host the best possible tournament for the entire world to enjoy,” he added.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said, “This exceptional score is the result of the leadership’s support and the guidance of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, whose vision has been the driving force behind the remarkable growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The announcement comes ahead of the official awarding of the FIFA World Cup hosts for 2030 and 2034, set to take place during the extraordinary FIFA Congress on Wednesday, December 11, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

As part of the bidding process, FIFA conducted an inspection visit in October to review the details of Saudi Arabia’s bid, where they visited proposed host cities, stadiums, and facilities across the tournament footprint.

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its bid in July under the slogan “Growing. Together”, unveiling its ambitious plans to host the world’s first 48-team FIFA World Cup to be held in one country.

In its bid, the Kingdom revealed its ambitious plans to host the most important tournament in the world of football in 15 stadiums distributed across five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, in addition to ten other hosting sites across the Kingdom.