Saudi Arabia officially submits bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has submitted its official bid to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 at a ceremony in Paris, France.

The bid book was submitted by a delegation including Saudi minister of sports, Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, President of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) Yasser Al-Misehal, and two young SAFF-affiliated talents on Monday, July 29.

The Saudi bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 is a significant achievement, thanks to King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s empowerment and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s support, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“I extend my sincerest gratitude to our visionary leadership that has enabled us to reach this milestone in the history of Saudi sports. I also express my profound thanks to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his unwavering support for the development of the sports sector.” “Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 is a bid for the future. It is for our children and those who dream big.” “Two children’s participation in a bid for a FIFA World Cup reflects the nation’s youth’s significant contributions, as they are the largest population segment and are key to achieving future ambitions, including participation and tournament organization.” Prince Abdulaziz said.

“Our bid campaign marks our firm commitment to hosting the world’s greatest football tournament, and a deep desire to advance sport and the quality of life for our people.” Al-Misehal said.

The submission of the bid book to FIFA marks the third stage in the official bid process to secure hosting rights for the 2034 tournament.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Crown Prince endorsed the Kingdom’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The next stages will include official visits by FIFA and a comprehensive evaluation of the bid, leading up to the selection of the host nation for the World Cup 2034 on December 11.