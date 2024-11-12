Neymar backs Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid

Brazilian star football star Neymar has expressed his support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing its potential to be an exceptional tournament.

Neymar who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal announced this decision during his tour of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034 Bid Exhibition, held in Riyadh. He said the Kingdom has the necessary infrastructure and capabilities to organize an exceptional World Cup.

In his statement, Neymar said, “I think the bid is one of the best projects I have ever seen in my life. It has all the potential to be the best World Cup ever,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He highlighted that the Kingdom’s bid for the global event has been meticulously planned to ensure the best experience for both players and fans alike.

“Everything in this bid is designed to serve football. They are thinking about the players so that there are no long flights and travel times during the World Cup. This ensures easy movement between stadiums and hotels, giving players ample time to recover between matches and perform at their best,” Neymar added.

He also expressed his admiration for the Kingdom from the moment he arrived, noting the respect and enthusiasm in Saudi society for hosting top global stars in the ROSHN Saudi League.

The proposed tournament will be hosted across five cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, Abha and NEOM. The bid seeks to capitalize on the unique geographical positioning of Saudi Arabia, where 60 per cent of the global populace is within eight flight hours.

The Brazilian star shared his deep appreciation for the warm welcome and is optimistic that many more international players will have the opportunity to enjoy a similar experience in the future.