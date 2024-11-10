‘The Wonder District’ festival set to open in Jeddah

Looking for a thrilling new experience? There’s good news for you! Jeddah, the second-biggest city in Saudi Arabia, is all set to host “The Wonder District” festival from November 11 to December 10, offering a variety of fun and enjoyable experiences for everyone.

Organised by the Jeddah Event Calendar, the festival is anticipated to attract over 7,000 daily visitors, making it a popular destination for entertainment enthusiasts in Jeddah.

Also Read Watch: Wonder Garden opens with new attractions in Riyadh

The festival, designed to blend culture and entertainment, features 10 interactive areas with modern games and entertainment experiences, fostering an exciting and fun atmosphere for visitors.

It is equipped with family-friendly facilities and services to provide a safe and integrated entertainment experience.

The festival include forest wonders, let’s play, scary circus, fun carnival, wonder job, joyful beach, fly and enjoy, wonder theater, food and beverage zone, and shopping zone.

This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to transform the entertainment sector into a significant economic and tourist attraction, enhancing the Kingdom’s status as a top-tier hub.

The Wonder District tickets are now available for purchase here, with weekday and weekend tickets priced at 35 Saudi Arabian Riyals.

The festival schedules are flexible, starting from 4 pm to midnight during weekdays and ending at 1:30 am on weekends.