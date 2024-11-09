Watch: Wonder Garden opens with new attractions in Riyadh

Riyadh: The much-anticipated “Wonder Garden,” one of the most popular zones of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia‘s capital Riyadh, has opened its door to visitors.

The magical garden-themed amusement park opened following a comprehensive range of updates that include 10 new experiences and over 90 games suitable for all categories of visitors.

The new attractions include the “Flora” zone featuring flower-inspired sculptures, the “Bubble Garden” experience, and the “Butterfly Garden” featuring over 1,000 insect species.

Watch here the opening of Wonder Garden

ليلة ممتعة وجميلة وأجواء رائعة عاشها الحضور في افتتاح وندر جاردن✨❤



A memorable night and fun vibes experienced by the audience at the opening of Wonder Garden✨❤



احجز تذكرتك الآن 🎟️

Book your ticket now 🎟️https://t.co/iXHP2Haa5T#BigTime#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/ncaQAECM1Q — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) November 8, 2024

There is also the “Jungle Adventure” zone, designed with diverse trees that invite visitors to explore the “Dark Garden”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Wonder Garden also offers roaming shows, costumes, musical street performances, and interactive theatrical shows for all family members, inspired by the area’s whimsical theme.

It welcomes visitors daily from 5 pm to midnight on weekdays, and from 4 pm to midnight at weekends.

Tickets can be purchased through the dedicated platform, Webook.

Since its launch on October 12, Riyadh Season 2024 has attracted four million visitors in its fifth edition.