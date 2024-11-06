Saudi Arabia launches Middle East’s largest, most modern film production hub

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently launched AlHisn Big Time Studios, west of Riyadh, the largest and most modern studios for film and television production in the Middle East.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh launched the facility.

The studios are expected to significantly enhance the production of film and television in the region.

Al-Hisn Big Time Studios, built in a remarkably short period of 120 days, features seven studio buildings covering an area of 10,500 square meters.

The total project spans 300,000 square meters and includes a production village with metalworking, carpentry workshops, and costume design facilities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Watqch here the launch of Middle East’s largest film production hub in Riyadh

ليلة مميزة في افتتاح #استوديوهات_الحصن بق تايم …بحضور نخبة من كبار الشخصيات ونجوم الفن❤️



An exceptional night at the opening of #AlHisnStudios, with the presence of prominent figures and stars from the art world ❤️#BigTime #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/k5HjdHTPMC — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 6, 2024

Additional amenities include VIP suites, film production offices, and fully equipped editing rooms, enhancing efficiency and creating an ideal work environment.

Studios aim to streamline film and television production by consolidating needs in one location, saving time, effort, and costs, while maintaining regional production standards.

The facility will offer financial and banking sectors a strategic opportunity to support production companies, leading to a significant increase in local and regional film and television production.