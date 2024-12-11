Madinah city among world’s top 100 destinations for 2024

Madinah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2024, according to Euromonitor International index.

Madinah is ranked first among Saudi cities, fifth in the Gulf region, sixth in the Arab world, seventh in the Middle East, and 88th globally.

This achievement reflects the growth of the tourism sector in the Madinah region, which welcomed 14.1 million visitors in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Video: Social media sensation Tenge Tenge performs Umrah

Recent development in Madinah’s tourism sector has significantly increased international travellers due to enhanced facilities and services provided by relevant authorities.

Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.

They are:

Economic and business performance

Tourism performance

Tourism infrastructure

Tourism policy and attractiveness

Health and safety

Sustainability

The index provides global travellers with valuable insights into each city’s appeal and potential, enhancing their understanding of urban tourism and business strategies.

List of the world’s top 100 cities for 2024: