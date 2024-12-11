Madinah city among world’s top 100 destinations for 2024

Madinah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2024, according to Euromonitor International index.
Madinah is ranked first among Saudi cities, fifth in the Gulf region, sixth in the Arab world, seventh in the Middle East, and 88th globally.
This achievement reflects the growth of the tourism sector in the Madinah region, which welcomed 14.1 million visitors in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Recent development in Madinah’s tourism sector has significantly increased international travellers due to enhanced facilities and services provided by relevant authorities.
Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.
They are:
- Economic and business performance
- Tourism performance
- Tourism infrastructure
- Tourism policy and attractiveness
- Health and safety
- Sustainability
The index provides global travellers with valuable insights into each city’s appeal and potential, enhancing their understanding of urban tourism and business strategies.
List of the world’s top 100 cities for 2024:
- Paris
- Madrid
- Tokyo
- Rome
- Milan
- New York
- Amsterdam
- Sydney
- Singapore
- Barcelona
- Taipei
- Seoul
- London
- Dubai
- Berlin
- Osaka
- Bangkok
- Los Angeles
- Istanbul
- Melbourne
- Hong Kong
- Munich
- Las Vegas
- Florence
- Prague
- Dublin
- Kyoto
- Vienna
- Lisbon
- Venice
- Kuala Lumpur
- Athens
- Orlando
- Toronto
- Miami
- San Francisco
- Shanghai
- Frankfurt am Main
- Copenhagen
- Zurich
- Washington
- Pattaya-Chonburi
- Vancouver
- Stockholm
- Mexico City
- Oslo
- S£o Paulo
- Phuket
- Helsinki
- Brussels
- Budapest
- Guangzhou
- Nice
- Palma de Mallorca
- Honolulu
- Beijing
- Warsaw
- Seville
- Valencia
- Shenzhen
- Doha
- Abu Dhabi
- Antalya
- Fukuoka
- Sapporo
- Busan
- Macau
- Edinburgh
- Montreal
- Cancºn
- Bologna
- Rhodes
- Verona
- Delhi
- Porto
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Buenos Aires
- Marne-La-Vallée
- Rio de Janeiro
- Krak³w
- Heraklion
- Johor Bahru
- Hanoi
- Tel Aviv
- Sharjah
- Thessaloniki
- Lima
- Madinah
- Tbilisi
- Riyadh
- Tallinn
- Marrakech
- Makkah
- Denpasar
- Punta Cana
- Santiago
- Vilnius
- Jerusalem
- Zhuhai
- Cairo