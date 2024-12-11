Madinah city among world’s top 100 destinations for 2024

This achievement reflects the growth of the tourism sector in the Madinah region, which welcomed 14.1 million visitors in 2023.

Photo: @Şerife Betül BİLGE/Unsplash

Madinah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2024, according to Euromonitor International index.

Madinah is ranked first among Saudi cities, fifth in the Gulf region, sixth in the Arab world, seventh in the Middle East, and 88th globally.

This achievement reflects the growth of the tourism sector in the Madinah region, which welcomed 14.1 million visitors in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Recent development in Madinah’s tourism sector has significantly increased international travellers due to enhanced facilities and services provided by relevant authorities.

Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.

They are:

  • Economic and business performance
  • Tourism performance
  • Tourism infrastructure
  • Tourism policy and attractiveness
  • Health and safety
  • Sustainability

The index provides global travellers with valuable insights into each city’s appeal and potential, enhancing their understanding of urban tourism and business strategies.

List of the world’s top 100 cities for 2024:

  1. Paris
  2. Madrid
  3. Tokyo
  4. Rome
  5. Milan
  6. New York
  7. Amsterdam
  8. Sydney
  9. Singapore
  10. Barcelona
  11. Taipei
  12. Seoul
  13. London
  14. Dubai
  15. Berlin
  16. Osaka
  17. Bangkok
  18. Los Angeles
  19. Istanbul
  20. Melbourne
  21. Hong Kong
  22. Munich
  23. Las Vegas
  24. Florence
  25. Prague
  26. Dublin
  27. Kyoto
  28. Vienna
  29. Lisbon
  30. Venice
  31. Kuala Lumpur
  32. Athens
  33. Orlando
  34. Toronto
  35. Miami
  36. San Francisco
  37. Shanghai
  38. Frankfurt am Main
  39. Copenhagen
  40. Zurich
  41. Washington
  42. Pattaya-Chonburi
  43. Vancouver
  44. Stockholm
  45. Mexico City
  46. Oslo
  47. S£o Paulo
  48. Phuket
  49. Helsinki
  50. Brussels
  51. Budapest
  52. Guangzhou
  53. Nice
  54. Palma de Mallorca
  55. Honolulu
  56. Beijing
  57. Warsaw
  58. Seville
  59. Valencia
  60. Shenzhen
  61. Doha
  62. Abu Dhabi
  63. Antalya
  64. Fukuoka
  65. Sapporo
  66. Busan
  67. Macau
  68. Edinburgh
  69. Montreal
  70. Cancºn
  71. Bologna
  72. Rhodes
  73. Verona
  74. Delhi
  75. Porto
  76. Ho Chi Minh City
  77. Buenos Aires
  78. Marne-La-Vallée
  79. Rio de Janeiro
  80. Krak³w
  81. Heraklion
  82. Johor Bahru
  83. Hanoi
  84. Tel Aviv
  85. Sharjah
  86. Thessaloniki
  87. Lima
  88. Madinah
  89. Tbilisi
  90. Riyadh
  91. Tallinn
  92. Marrakech
  93. Makkah
  94. Denpasar
  95. Punta Cana
  96. Santiago
  97. Vilnius
  98. Jerusalem
  99. Zhuhai
  100. Cairo

