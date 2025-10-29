‘Journey of a Lifetime’: Indian pilgrims with sensory disabilities perform Umrah

Makkah: A group of 25 Indian pilgrims with sensory disabilities have successfully performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, bringing to a close what the UK-based charity Abdullah Aid called a “Journey of a Lifetime.”

The group — visually impaired and hearing- and speech-impaired scholars from rural India — began their pilgrimage in Madinah, where they visited the Prophet’s Mosque, before travelling to Makkah to fulfil their spiritual dream.

Taking to Instagram, Abdullah Aid said, “How you communicate with your creator is an expression of your soul and not language,” capturing the group’s heartfelt devotion.

Video shared online show the pilgrims performing tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, assisted by volunteers ensuring their safety and comfort.

Islamic scholar Mufti Menk, who joined the group during their visit, expressed joy at their accomplishment, commenting, “They made it to Makkah! May Allah Almighty take you there too! Ameen.”

The emotional videos drew praise worldwide, with viewers describing the experience as “humbling” and “a reminder that faith transcends words and sight.”

Abdullah Aid’s “Journey of a Lifetime” campaign sponsors Umrah trips for disadvantaged individuals, including orphans, students of Islamic knowledge and persons with disabilities, covering travel, accommodation and logistical support to make the pilgrimage accessible for all.