Saudi Arabia releases former imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque after 7 years in jail

Riyadh: Saudi authorities have recently released Sheikh Saleh Al-Talib, a prominent former imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, after spending more than seven years in prison.

The advocacy group Prisoners of Conscience, which monitors and documents arrests of Saudi preachers and religious scholars, confirmed Sheikh Al-Talib’s release in a post on X, adding that he remains under house arrest and is required to wear electronic ankle monitors.

Sheikh Al-Talib was arrested in August 2018 after delivering a sermon emphasising the Islamic duty to speak against wrongdoing. His remarks, critical of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority—which regulates concerts and mixed-gender events—and opposing the mixing of unrelated men and women at such gatherings, prompted his detention. No formal charges were ever made public.

In 2022, the Specialised Criminal Appeals Court in Riyadh sentenced Sheikh Al-Talib to ten years in prison, overturning a previous acquittal. His release has sparked reactions across social media, highlighting his global following and influence in religious circles.

Renowned worldwide for his Quran recitations and sermons, Sheikh Al-Talib amassed a large following online, with millions viewing his content. Before his imprisonment, he served as a judge in Makkah, Riyadh, and other regions.

Born on January 23, 1974, he comes from the Huwtat Bani Taimi family of Hawtat Bani Tamim, a lineage celebrated for contributions to Islamic scholarship, the judiciary, and Quranic sciences.

Earlier this year, teacher Asaad bin Nasser Al-Ghamdi was released after more than two years in detention for expressing his views on X.

Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed leadership in June 2017, Saudi Arabia has seen a rise in arrests of religious figures, activists, members of the royal family, and social media users critical of authorities

The Kingdom’s strict approach to dissent and online expression has drawn widespread international criticism, with journalists, scholars, and activists frequently facing long prison sentences for their opinions.