Saudi Arabia reveals various visas for Indian Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has revealed six different visas and travel options for those Indians intending to perform Umrah.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, December 5, the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah said that there are “Various visas, making it easier for pilgrims from India to visit Makkah.”

Six visas as follows

Book an Umrah package via the Nusuk electronic platform

Obtain a personal visit visa — exclusive through invitation from Saudi citizen friends and acquaintances via the ministry of foreign affairs website

Get visa on arrival for holders of US, UK, or Schengen visas

Obtain electronic visas for — residents of the Gulf or holders of US, UK, or Schengen visas

Obtain a family visit visa through relatives residing in Saudi Arabia

Obtain an electronic transit visa for passengers transiting by air through Saudia Airlines or Flynas via ministry of foreign affairs website.

تأشيرات متنوّعة، تيسّر للمعتمرين القدوم من الهند إلى مكة المكرّمة.#في_القلب_يا_مكة pic.twitter.com/hSiNY56E3i — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) December 5, 2023

On Tuesday, December 5, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announced that Indians will receive a 48-hour processing and a 96-hour stopover visa for Umrah and Kingdom visits.

India’s Umrah pilgrimage reached 1.2 million this year, a 74 percent rise from the previous year, according to Al-Rabiah, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, India.

معالي @tfrabiah يؤكد اهتمام المملكة الدائم لتيسير قدوم ضيوف الرحمن من العالم إلى مكة المكرّمة، خلال الإيجاز الصحفي بجمهوريّة الهند.#في_القلب_يا_مكة pic.twitter.com/BTi8WQDPZN — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) December 5, 2023

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.