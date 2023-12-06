Saudi Arabia reveals various visas for Indian Umrah pilgrims

On Tuesday, December 5, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announced that Indians will receive a 48-hour processing and a 96-hour stopover visa for Umrah and Kingdom visits.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 3:07 pm IST
Saudi Arabia reveals various visas for Indian Umrah pilgrims
Photo: Heartmecca/Instagram

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has revealed six different visas and travel options for those Indians intending to perform Umrah.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, December 5, the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah said that there are “Various visas, making it easier for pilgrims from India to visit Makkah.”

Also Read
Now, Indians can get Saudi visa within 48 hours to perform Umrah

Six visas as follows

  • Obtain a personal visit visa — exclusive through invitation from Saudi citizen friends and acquaintances via the ministry of foreign affairs website
  • Get visa on arrival for holders of US, UK, or Schengen visas
  • Obtain electronic visas for — residents of the Gulf or holders of US, UK, or Schengen visas
Also Read
UAE opens registration for Haj 2024
  • Obtain a family visit visa through relatives residing in Saudi Arabia
  • Obtain an electronic transit visa for passengers transiting by air through Saudia Airlines or Flynas via ministry of foreign affairs website.

On Tuesday, December 5, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announced that Indians will receive a 48-hour processing and a 96-hour stopover visa for Umrah and Kingdom visits.

MS Education Academy

India’s Umrah pilgrimage reached 1.2 million this year, a 74 percent rise from the previous year, according to Al-Rabiah, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, India.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 3:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button