UAE opens registration for Haj 2024

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, December 5, officially opened the online registrations for those intending to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 1445 AH/2024.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said that the registration will be open only until December 21.

Pilgriims can register on the Awqaf digital platform and individuals are encouraged to book in advance due to limited slots.

Steps on how to register on the Awqaf platform

Open the Awqaf UAE smart app

Tap the ‘Haj permit service’ option

Log in with your UAE Pass (digital ID)

Upon logging in, a registration icon will appear with a series of steps. Tap on the’register’ icon and follow the instructions

Ensure that all personal information is precise and complete.

The UAE government usually issues Haj permits for Emiratis only, while expatriates are required to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.

On Monday, December 4, Saudi Arabia announced the.opening of online registrations for pilgrims from America, Europe and Australia for Haj 1445 AH/2024 season.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June.