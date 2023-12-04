Saudi Arabia: Haj 2024 registration opens for America, Australia, Europe

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, December 4, opened online registrations for pilgrims from America, Europe and Australia for Haj 1445 AH/2024 season.

Taking to X, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that those desire to perform Haj next year can register through the Nusuk platform.

منصة #نسك_حج تفتح الباب لحجاج أوروبا واستراليا وأمريكا لتسجيل رغبتهم في الحج لموسم 1445/2024 من خلال الرابط: https://t.co/tX6brboxMO#في_القلب_يا_مكة https://t.co/t0zTI6dZ03 — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) December 4, 2023

Nusuk is the planning and booking platform launched by the Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in 2022.

Nusuk aims to facilitate the purchase of service packages and obtaining visas for Haj pilgrims without the need to go to foreign agencies.

Steps on how to register on the Nusuk Haj platform

Visit the Nusuk Haj official website and click on ‘create account’

Next, select your nationality and country of residence from the drop-down list. For this step, you must ensure that you are a citizen or citizen of eligible countries

Enter your full name

Enter your ‘Date of Birth’

Select your gender

Enter your mobile number and email address

Create a password

In the next step, agree to the terms and conditions and click the register button

After registering on this platform, you will receive a confirmation email and receive updates regarding Haj 2023.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.