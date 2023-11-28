Haj 2024 prices expected to decrease in Kuwait

Kuwait: The prices of Haj packages from Kuwait are expected to decrease for the upcoming pilgrimage season, according to the Head of Kuwait Haj Caravans Union Ahmad Al-Duwaihi.

Al-Duwaihi attributed the expected price drop to Saudi Arabia’s early registration initiative – which aims to give Haj service providers enough time to prepare. He also said that the upcoming Haj season will be distinct from other seasons.

Al-Duwaihi indicated that registration for the 2024 Haj season is open through the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs platform until December 13, Arabic daily Al-Anba reported.

The fifth Haj exhibition, scheduled from December 14 to 20, will showcase the services and preparations for the upcoming season.

This year’s exhibition is significant, featuring a diverse array of Haj caravans and companies devoted to ensuring the comfort and convenience of pilgrims.

Al-Duwaihi stated that Kuwait’s quota for pilgrims this year is 8,000 through 63 caravans nominated to receive them.

Regarding the registration of Bedouns, he confirmed that it will continue until December 13 or until necessary approvals are obtained from Kingdom authorities.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.