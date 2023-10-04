UAE announces registration dates for Haj 2024; check details

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the registration dates for those wishing to perform Haj pilgrimage in 2024.

The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said registrations will open from December 5 to December 21.

Also Read Cycle made of 24K gold worth over Rs 3 cr is on sale in Dubai

Pilgrims can register on the Awqaf digital platform and individuals are encouraged to book in advance due to limited quota.

تعلن الهيئة العامة للشؤون الإسلامية والأوقاف، عن موعد فتح باب التسجيل للراغبين في أداء فريضة الحج لموسم حج 2024 م / 1445 هـ وسيتم استقبال طلبات التسجيل عبر التطبيق الذكي للهيئة AWQAFUAE.

في الموعد المحدد من 2023/12/05 – 2023/12/21.

للمزيد من الاستفسارات يرجى التواصل على 80029723 pic.twitter.com/srEZ7MDoOR — أوقاف.الإمارات (@AwqafUAE) October 4, 2023

The UAE government usually issues Haj permits for Emiratis only, while expatriates are required to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 is expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.