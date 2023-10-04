UAE announces registration dates for Haj 2024; check details

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the registration dates for those wishing to perform Haj pilgrimage in 2024.
The UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said registrations will open from December 5 to December 21.
Pilgrims can register on the Awqaf digital platform and individuals are encouraged to book in advance due to limited quota.
The UAE government usually issues Haj permits for Emiratis only, while expatriates are required to go through the quota and procedures of their home countries.
The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.
Haj 2024 is expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.