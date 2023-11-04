Saudi Arabia: Registrations open for Haj accommodation in Madinah

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have announced the start of registration for accommodation services for Haj 1445 AH pilgrims.

The announcement comes as part of early preparations for the annual Islamic Haj pilgrimage.

Also Read UAE announces registration dates for Haj 2024; check details

Taking to X, Amana Al Madinah has called on the service providers specializing in accommodation and catering to apply the required documents on the Ministry of Haj’s platform.

#الإلتزام_أمانة |#أمانة_المدينة تدعو ملاك المنشآت

الراغبين في الحصول على تصريح

تقديم خدمات الإعاشة للحجاج والزوار

التسجيل عبر الموقع الإلكتروني :https://t.co/EsJFUHK8sv pic.twitter.com/1UBW5vua6s — أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@AmanaAlmadinah) November 1, 2023

In July, Madinah authorities opened registration for obtaining pilgrims’ housing in the city.

After performing the rituals of Haj, Muslim pilgrims usually flock to Madinah, which is home to Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad is located.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to increase 30 million pilgrims annually by 2030

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.