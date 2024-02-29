Saudi Arabia set to open Middle East’s longest tunnel

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is all set to open the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel in Riyadh, making it one of the longest in the Middle East, on Thursday, February 29.

This comes after the King Salman Park Foundation Board of Directors announced on Wednesday, February 28, the completion of the tunnel construction.

The Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Tunnel, spanning 2,430 meters, was constructed as part of the King Salman Park project, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It consists of a new 1,590-meter-stretch tunnel that connects the existing 840-meter tunnel along Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road to form one underpass that helps ease the traffic flow.

The tunnel will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and connect various parts of the King Salman Park project by connecting old and newly constructed tunnels.

The design of the tunnel, inspired by Salmani architecture, seamlessly integrates with Riyadh’s natural aesthetics, using sustainable materials and colours for ecological and aesthetic considerations.

It has three vehicle lanes in each direction and a designated emergency lane.

The tunnel also has advanced traffic management systems, safety measures, and emergency services and evacuation routes.

King Salman Park project

The first to be completed since the projects’ inception in the third quarter of 2021, the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel is part of the larger King Salman Park project, announced by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on March 19, 2019, under the leadership of the Crown Prince.

King Salman Park, spanning 16 square kilometres, is conveniently located near major roads, Riyadh Metro, and Riyadh Bus station, making it easily accessible.

The park will also feature cultural, arts, entertainment, sports, recreational, commercial, and residential facilities, including the Royal Arts Complex and museums.

The park, with its diverse attractions and amenities, is poised to become a vital destination for citizens, residents, and tourists, enhancing the quality of life and providing memorable experiences.