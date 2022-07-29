Saudi Arabia sets conditions for children’s Umrah permit

Riyadh: Ahead of the new Umrah season, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set conditions for issuing permits for children accompanied by their parents to perform the lesser pilgrimage or Umrah to the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, local media reported.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia said that children can accompany their parents to perform prayers inside the Grand Mosque and set the minimum age to obtain an Umrah permit at the age of five.

According to Arabic daily Ajel, those children must not be infected with COVID-19 or have come in contact with infected patients.

On July 28, Saudi authorities announced instructions for Muslims wishing to enter the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, to undertake umrah rites.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah called on Umrah pilgrims to enjoy good health, as shown in the “Tawakkalna” application for smartphones, and to wear face masks while they are in the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrims are also asked to leave the mosque after the expiration of their entry permits and to avoid bringing luggage to the site while entering the rituals.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom begins on the first of Muharram next year 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.