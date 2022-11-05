Saudi Arabia: TNRI forum’s blood donation campaign elicits good response

Jeddah: Several enthusiastic NRIs came forward to donate blood during a blood donation camp organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsav in Saudi Arabia.

The Blood Donation campaign conducted by Telangana NRI forum with the collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh at King Fahd Medical Complex (KFMC) on Friday, saw NRIs take part in the noble drive. Somen Debnath, Indian cyclist who is travelling across the world and now in Saudi, Noted social workers Shihab Kottukad, Muzammil Shaikh, Osmani University Alumni President Mubeen among the notable donors.

Muhammed Shabeer K, second secretary of the Indian Embassy, said: “The India always leads the front in humanitarian efforts and its embassy is part of such noble initiatives. We Value such humanitarian initiatives and will continue to support them.”

Mohammed Abdul Jabber, President of Telangana NRI forum explained the importance of blood donation and thanked all those who supported. Jabber said that TNRI forum will hold blood donation every year to encourage healthy fitness among Hyderabadi youth. He also said that the TNRI forum will be conducting a cricket cup soon in the Kingdom.

The President of TNRI forum also expressed his gratitude towards sponsors Al Safi Dairy, Zaitoon Restaurant, Secure Max, Rav Powers and Turkey establishment.

Zaiqam Khan, Shihab Kottukad were felicitated by the organisers for their outstanding services to the community.

Hussain Shabbir, Mahmoud Misri, Imtiaz and Veeraswamy of the forum supervised the event.

The Riyadh city alone requires an approximately 2000 units of blood components to sustain a minimum supply for patients of the city hospitals including KFMC.

Donated blood components are essential to a wide range of treatments including cancer, maternal deliveries, children, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and other essential treatments.

Less than half of all blood donations come from blood drives organized and hosted by volunteers according to health ministry officials.

About 450-500 ml of blood is taken from the donor without posing any risk to the health. The blood bag is then transferred to a blood center where it gets tested and processed before being sent to hospitals. Donors can donate blood every 2-3 months, opined health experts.