Published: 13th January 2022 6:50 pm IST
Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear power programme
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia aims to take advantage of its uranium resources to develop its nuclear power program, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud revealed.

During the International Mining Conference in Riyadh, he highlighted the importance of energy flexibility to face the transition to clean energy, Xinhua news agency quoted Al Arabiya News as saying.

The Minister said that the kingdom wants to benefit from nuclear technology to diversify its energy mix.

“We do have a huge amount of uranium resource, which we would like to exploit and we will be doing it in the most transparent way,” he said.

