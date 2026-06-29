Saudi Arabia to hold annual washing of Kaaba on June 30

Makkah: Saudi Arabia will hold the annual washing of the Holy Kaaba on Tuesday, June 30, corresponding to the 15th of Muharram, as one of the most significant religious ceremonies associated with the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The interior of the Holy Kaaba will be washed using Zamzam water mixed with rosewater, prepared by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The annual ritual follows the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and has been observed for centuries.

How the Kaaba is washed

During the ceremony, the Kaaba’s interior walls are cleaned with white cloths scented with rose and musk perfumes. The floor is washed with a mixture of Zamzam water and rosewater before being dried by hand using towels and palm leaves. Once the cleaning is complete, the interior is perfumed with premium incense and aromatic oils.

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The annual washing reflects the deep reverence Muslims around the world hold for the Holy Kaaba, the Qibla towards which they offer their daily prayers. It also symbolises the continued care devoted to Islam’s holiest site and forms part of Saudi Arabia’s year-round efforts to preserve the Two Holy Mosques.

The ceremony is carried out under established operational and technical procedures to maintain the Holy Kaaba, its historical and architectural features, and the surrounding facilities to the highest standards while serving millions of worshippers and visitors.

Kiswah replacement

Earlier this month, the Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) was replaced during its annual ceremony on the first day of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. Together, the replacement of the Kiswah and the annual washing of the Holy Kaaba are among the Kingdom’s most important traditions dedicated to preserving Islam’s holiest site.