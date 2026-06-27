Saudi Arabia urges world to stop attacks on Palestinian children

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has called on the international community to take urgent action to stop violations against Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

The appeal was made by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Alwasil, during a UN Security Council session on children and armed conflict, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday, June 26.

Alwasil said protecting children in armed conflicts is a shared global responsibility that requires coordinated efforts to address both the immediate consequences and the root causes of conflict.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, he described the ongoing conflict as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and common human values”. He urged the international community to act urgently to end the humanitarian crisis, protect children and hold those responsible for grave violations accountable.

The Saudi envoy reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for international efforts aimed at protecting children and promoting security and stability in conflict-affected regions.

Also Read UN says Israel killed over 20,000 Palestinian children since 2023

Kingdom highlights humanitarian efforts

Alwasil also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), which operates in more than 90 countries, providing assistance to people affected by conflicts and natural disasters without discrimination.

He said Saudi Arabia places special importance on safeguarding children’s rights in conflict zones, in line with the values and principles of Islamic Sharia.

UN report highlights toll on Palestinian children

Separately, an independent UN Commission of Inquiry accused Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, describing the alleged conduct as evidence supporting claims of genocide and attempts to destroy Palestinian society in whole or in part.

Presenting the report during the 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said more than 20,000 Palestinian children have been killed since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. According to the report, more than 44,000 children have been injured, with children accounting for nearly 30 per cent of all deaths recorded in the occupied Palestinian territory during the period under review.

Muralidhar said the commission had documented evidence which, according to its findings, showed Palestinian children had been directly targeted in violation of international humanitarian law.

Gaza death toll continues to rise

According to Palestinian health authorities, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,043, while 173,417 people have been injured since the start of the war on October 7, 2023. The authorities said 1,031 people have been killed and 3,309 injured since the ceasefire ended on October 11 last year, adding that 785 bodies have also been recovered during the same period.