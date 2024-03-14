Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear face masks at two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised worshippers to wear face masks while visiting Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The advisory is issued as the Umrah season, or minor pilgrimage, reaches its peak during the current month of Ramzan.

Taking to X, Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said, “Wearing a mask in the Two Holy Mosques, in Makkah and Madinah and their surrounding areas, protects you and others from disease infection.”



pic.twitter.com/oDfm5vGq1V — الأمن العام (@security_gov) March 12, 2024

Makkah Health Cluster ready to receive worshippers for Ramzan

The Makkah Health Cluster has completed operational plans for all hospitals and health centers in the holy capital, ensuring integrated medical services for the holy month of Ramzan.

Eight hospitals and 43 health centers have completed preparations for emergency care, including 24-hour services at Ajyad Emergency Hospital and three emergency centers equipped with the latest equipment in the Grand Mosque.

The Health Cluster has equipped trained personnel and resources, ensuring continuous work in outpatient clinics, hospitals, and centers to provide high-quality medical services and programs to beneficiaries.

All of them are equipped with advanced technology to effectively handle emergencies.

Ramzan is a holy month where Muslim worshippers, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, gather at the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.

The Kingdom has introduced various facilities for Muslims wishing to perform Umrah, allowing entry via land, air, and sea outlets.