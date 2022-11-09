Saudi Arabia: Validity of single entry visit visa extended

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday took a decision to extend the validity of a single entry visit visa. The duration of other single entry visas was also extended.

In the weekly session of the council of ministers that is chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, it was decided that the duration of the single entry visa for all purposes must be increased to 90 days.

Apart from it, the cabinet has decided to extend the duration of the stay on transit visas to 96 hours without any fee.

As per the changes that are brought into the visa structure, the validity of the transit visa for the visit will be three months.

These amendments are part of the Kingdom’s plans to attract more visitors to the country, reaching 100 million tourists by 2030.

Types of Saudi Arabia visas

There are many types of Saudi Arabia visas including

90-day Umrah visa 30-day tourist visa 30-day business visa 90-day family visit visa 1-year family visit visa

The current changes are brought only to single entry visas including visit visas.